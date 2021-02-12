RoughRiders Add Wallace and Callender to Front Office

Frisco, TX - The Frisco RoughRiders are pleased to announce the addition of two key members to its front office staff. Skip Wallace joins the Riders as Vice President of Tickets Sales, and Lauren Callender is the new Director of Marketing and Communications.

"The thought of being able to add two quality individuals such as Skip and Lauren to our growing staff, is very exciting for us," said RoughRiders President & GM, Victor Rojas. "In my prior capacity as a broadcaster in Major League Baseball, I was fortunate to get to know both of them very well. Skip's the ultimate salesperson and leader and Lauren is a rock star in the making and together, they join an incredible nucleus of talent that is already in place in our front office."

Wallace will oversee all ticket revenue operations, including Season Ticket Memberships, group outings, and hospitality spaces. He enters his 12th season in Professional Baseball with stints at Triple-A and MLB front offices. In addition to his background in baseball, Wallace has worked in sales management for other entertainment properties such as Lone Star Park, Dallas Stars, Hawaiian Falls Waterparks, Performing Arts Center, NFL on Location, and Live Nation. Wallace holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Administration Affairs from the University of Oklahoma.

Callender will lead a wide range of communication and branding efforts such as marketing, social media, game presentation, and media relations in this newly developed role. She spent the last five seasons as a Content Producer and Host with the Houston Astros. Prior to her time in Houston, she served as a production assistant at ESPN, as a local news anchor in San Angelo, Texas and Burlington, Vermont, and as a producer/content manager for Oklahoma State University. She also currently serves as a sideline reporter for Fox Sports Southwest's coverage of Texas High School Football. Callender attended Oklahoma State University where she earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Journalism & Broadcasting and later, obtained her Master of Science Degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University.

The Frisco RoughRiders anticipate releasing the 2021 season schedule in the very near future. For more information on RoughRiders ticket packages, and for the latest news on the upcoming 2021 season, please visit us at ridersbaseball.com.

