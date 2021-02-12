Cardinals League Expands to 10 Teams in MLB's Minor League Realignment

February 12, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - With Friday's announcement by Major League Baseball making realignment official, the Springfield Cardinals are excited to be a part of the Double-A Central League in MLB's new Minor League structure. The Cardinals are also thrilled to welcome two additional organizations to our expanding league in the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A, Minnesota Twins) and San Antonio Missions (Double-A, San Diego Padres).

"We are excited to unveil this new model, which not only provides a pipeline to the Majors, but continues the Minor Leagues' tradition of entertaining millions of families in hundreds of communities," MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said. "In modernizing our Minor League system, we prioritized the qualities that make the Minor Leagues such an integral part of our game while strengthening how we develop professional athletes on and off the field. We look forward to demonstrating the best of our game throughout local communities, supporting all those who are working hard to grow the sport, and sharing unrivaled technology and resources with minor league teams and players."

One of three Double-A leagues, the Double-A Central's 2021 parent clubs/affiliates include the St. Louis Cardinals/Springfield Cardinals, the Houston Astros/Corpus Christi Hooks, the Kansas City Royals/Northwest Arkansas Naturals, the Los Angeles Dodgers/Tulsa Drillers, the Minnesota Twins/Wichita Wind Surge, the Oakland Athletics/Midland RockHounds, the Seattle Mariners/Arkansas Travelers, the Arizona Diamondbacks/Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Texas Rangers/Frisco RoughRiders, and the San Diego Padres/San Antonio Missions.

With the league's expansion to 10 teams, even more future MLB stars will soon be setting foot inside Hammons Field, including top prospects from two highly ranked farm systems in the Diamondbacks and Twins that will be new to fans in Springfield.

"We're very excited about the news surrounding Wichita and San Antonio joining the league," Springfield Cardinals Vice President & General Manager Dan Reiter said. "Cardinals fans and all fans of baseball in Springfield and Southwest Missouri have enjoyed so many great players coming through our stadium over the past 15 seasons, and as this league grows and steps into an exciting future with closer ties to Major League Baseball, the opportunities for more unforgettable and exciting baseball experiences grow as well."

In addition to the household names and all-stars at Busch Stadium who have come through Springfield wearing Cardinals uniforms with 118 Springfield alumni having made their way to St. Louis, fans in Southwest Missouri have seen players like Nolan Arenado, Mike Trout, Cody Bellinger, George Springer, Alex Gordon and more play with rival teams at award-winning Hammons Field on their way to the big leagues.

The Wind Surge will begin their inaugural season as the fifth and newest member of the Double-A Central North Division, joining the Cardinals, Arkansas Travelers, Northwest Arkansas Naturals and Tulsa Drillers. The addition of the Wind Surge, who will play in brand-new Riverfront Stadium, pushes our league into Kansas and a fifth state for the first time since 2007.

The Missions, most recently a member of the Texas League from 1968-2018, spent 2019 as a part of the Pacific Coast League (now: Triple-A West). The Missions will join the Double-A Central South Division, along with four other Texas-based organizations in the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Corpus Christi Hooks, Frisco RoughRiders and Midland RockHounds.

The 2021 St. Louis Cardinals Minor League Baseball affiliates will be the Memphis Redbirds (AAA), Springfield Cardinals (AA), Peoria Chiefs (High-A), and Palm Beach Cardinals (Low-A).

Future announcements regarding a schedule for the Springfield Cardinals 2021 season will be forthcoming.

Ticket information requests and RED Access Memberships for the 2021 season are available now at www.springfieldcardinals.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from February 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.