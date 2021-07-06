Wind Surge to Host COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Wind Surge announced that they will be partnering with the Sedgwick County Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccinations at their Healthcare Heroes game on Friday, July 9th. Vaccinations are free and will be available to any fan attending the game.

"Vaccinations are a huge reason that our community is able to gather again, and that Riverfront Stadium can finally host fans this season," said Wind Surge CEO Jordan Kobritz, "We're happy to partner with Sedgwick County Health Department in their efforts to keep our community healthy, safe, and open."

Vaccinations will be administered by SCHD staff in the Wind Surge administrative building, located in right-field, from the time gates open at 5:30pm on Friday, until 8:00pm. Those who receive their vaccination will also receive a voucher good for two tickets to a future Wind Surge game.

Responses to Frequently Asked Questions

Anyone aged 12 and older is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Individuals can receive their first or second shot of the Pfizer vaccine (for people aged 12 or older), or one-dose Johnson and Johnson (for people aged 18 or older)

No ID is required

Minors wishing to get the shot will need parent or guardian consent

After receiving your dose, there is a 15-minute observation period

Vaccinations are free

If you are unable to attend Friday's game, visit https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/ to find an upcoming vaccination clinic near you. For tickets to all Wind Surge games, please visit windsurge.com.

