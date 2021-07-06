Surge Fall in Dramatic Series Opener

WICHITA, KS - A high-scoring, wild game ultimately fell the way of the Naturals in tonight's series opener. Wichita hit five home runs on the night but could not hold Northwest Arkansas despite the great offensive outing.

After Wichita got into trouble early and the Naturals jumped out to a three run lead in the top of the first, Spencer Steer instantly cut into the lead in the bottom half of the inning. Steer took a full-count pitch and blasted it over the left field wall for a leadoff home run and his fourth home run in seven games for the Wind Surge.

After Northwest Arkansas built their lead to 5-1, Wichita answered back in a big way to cut the deficit down to one in the bottom of the sixth. With two on, Trey Cabbage hit a moon shot for his second homer of the season. Cabbage knew the ball was gone when he fired it 108 miles per hour off the bat and belted it 423 feet, cutting the Naturals lead down to one.

In the next plate appearances for the Surge, Andrew Bechtold led off with a solo home run to tie the game at 5. Bechtold's 7th homer of the season also traveled 108 miles per hour off his bat and cleared 400-foot center field wall by 25 feet.

The Naturals took the lead back with three runs on no hits in the top of the eighth inning, but once again the Surge pulled through to tie the game once again. Jermaine Palacios led off with a double to left field in the home half of the eighth inning. Aaron Whitefield brought the Surge within one with a two-run bomb to left field for his fourth of the year. In the top of the ninth, just like in the seventh inning, Andrew Bechtold led off with a solo home run to left field knotting the game back at 8.

The Naturals took the lead back for good in the top of the 10th inning on a two-run home run. The Surge added one run and had the tying run on base in the bottom half of the 10th, but could not push their luck any further, falling 10-9 in the series opener.

In his seventh start of the year, Bryan Sammons lasted five innings and allowed three runs on three hits while striking out two.

NOTES: The Wind Surge tied their team season-high with 5 home runs tonight (6/10 @ Tulsa, 6/20 vs Springfield).

COMING UP: Wichita will play game two against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals tomorrow night (7/7). First pitch is set for 7:05 pm from Riverfront Stadium. Wichita will start RHP Chris Vallimont (2-3, 3.63 ERA) against Northwest Arkansas RHP Yefri Del Rosario (1-0, 4.91 ERA). RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.

