Drillers Fall on Walk-Off Home Run

July 6, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The A The Tulsa Drillers began their 12-game road trip with their first visit to Hammons Field to take on the Springfield Cardinals Tuesday night. Tulsa had a 3-0 lead before the Cardinals rallied to score two in the sixth, one in the seventh and the final two runs on a walk-off home run in the ninth, giving Springfield the 5-3 victory.

Tulsa jumped out to a 2-0 lead when two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Miguel Vargas. Vargas then singled to left scoring Devin Mann and Jacob Amaya.

The Drillers added a third run when Hunter Feduccia hit a solo home run, his fourth of the season.

The Drillers held Springfield scoreless through five innings, but in the sixth, the Cardinals loaded the bases on a single and two walks off Tulsa reliever Andrew Schwaab. Manager Scott Hennessey made the call to reliever Mark Washington and the Cardinals broke through scoring two runs on a bases-loaded walk and an RBI forceout, bringing the game to 3-2.

Springfield tied the game in the seventh when Malcom Nunez led off the inning hitting a solo home run on the first pitch he saw.

In the ninth, the Cardinals had one runner on base when Luken Baker hit a two-out, walk-off home run to give Springfield a 5-3 win.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

*With his hit tonight, Mann has now hit safely in 8 of the last 10 games.

*Feduccia has now hit a home run in back-to-back games. Before this streak he had only hit two homers for the season.

*The Drillers hit into a season high four double plays for the game.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from July 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.