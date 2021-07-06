Missions Walk-Off Amarillo in 10-Inning Thriller

SAN ANTONIO - After a back-and-forth battle, Jose Azocar sent the fans home happy with a 10th inning walk-off single. The Missions were victorious over the Sod Poodles by a final score of 5-4.

In their first ever meeting, the Missions pounced on the Sod Poodles with runs in the first and second innings. Jose Azocar began the inning with a walk. He advanced to third after a throwing error during a pickoff attempt. Azocar scored after Eguy Rosario drove him in with a single.

In the second inning, the Missions benefitted from Ryne Nelson avoiding the strike zone. Newcomer Kelvin Melean started the inning with a walk. He advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Chandler Seagle. Ben Ruta walked, and Rosario, and then Kyle Overstreet drew a bases loaded walk to score Melean.

Nelson, the starting pitcher for Amarillo, walked seven batters in 3.2 innings pitched. The Missions were only able to plate two runs against him.

Amarillo tied the ballgame in the top of the second inning. Buddy Kennedy drew a one-out walk against Aaron Leasher. After stealing second base, Ryder Jones drove him in with an RBI double to right field. At the time it was a 1-1 ballgame before the Missions added a run in the bottom half of the inning.

Aaron Leasher was the starting pitcher for the Missions. He added another stellar performance to his resume. He pitched six innings while allowing one earned run on two hits. The left-hander struck out eight batters, finishing one shy of his career high.

San Antonio added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning. With two outs in the inning, Azocar reached on a single. After stealing second base, Ruta hit a single to right field which scored Azocar and made it a 3-1 ballgame.

The Sod Poodles tied the game in the top of the eighth. Facing Joe Beimel, Amarillo plated two runs. Lead-off man Jancarlos Cintron reached on a fielding error from Rosario. Cintron scored on an RBI double from Dominic Fletcher. This was the first hit and run allowed by Beimel this season. With two outs in the inning, Renae Martinez hit an RBI double to score Fletcher.

For the second time this season, the Missions participated in extra-innings. With Geraldo Perdomo automatically placed at second base, a wild pitch from Nick Kuzia put him on third base. Cintron drove him in with an RBI single to give Amarillo their first lead of the night.

The Missions rebounded to win the game in the bottom of the 10th inning. With Juan Fernandez placed on second base, Allen Cordoba tied the game with an RBI double. Cordoba advanced to third base on a passed ball. Chandler Seagle and Phillip Wellman were ejected after Seagle struck out looking and argued the call. With two outs, Jose Azocar lined a single to center field to win the game for San Antonio.

Post-Game Notes

- With the win, San Antonio improves to 27-28 on the season

- Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 2-4, RBI, BB, E

- The first ever meeting between Amarillo and San Antonio

- Aaron Leasher Pitching Line: ND, 6.0 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 8 K

- Second extra-inning game for the Missions this season (2-0)

- Chandler Seagle and Phillip Wellman were ejected in the 10th inning

The Missions continue their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday, July 7th. Right-hander Reiss Knehr (6-1, 3.90) is scheduled to start for the Missions. Right-hander Luis Frias (2-4, 5.40) is scheduled to pitch for the Sod Poodles. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 115th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

