Baker Bomb Sends Cards to 5-3 Walk-Off Win

July 6, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springfield, MO - With the game tied, 3-3, and two outs in the bottom of the 9th, 1B Luken Baker demolished a two-run home run to left-center field, propelling the Springfield Cardinals (19-36) to the 5-3 walk-off win against the Tulsa Drillers (30-24) on Tuesday night.

Decisions:

W - RHP Kodi Whitley (1-1)

L - RHP Nick Robertson (0-3)

Notables:

3B Malcom Nunez tied the game with a solo home run to lead off the 7th, finishing 3x5 with his second straight game with a home run... LF Brendan Donovan went 2x4 with an RBI walk... 2B Nick Dunn extended his hitting streak with a 2x3 night... RHP Kyle Leahy tossed 4.1 one -run frames of long relief from the 4th through the start of the 8th... Rehabbing St. Louis Cardinals RHP Kodi Whitley tossed a perfect 9th with two strikeouts.

On Deck:

-Game 2 vs. Tulsa, Wednesday, 6:35pm

-SPR RHP Dalton Roach (3-5, 5.62) vs. TUL RHP Andre Jackson (2-2, 3.91)

-Purina Woof Wednesday and Happy Half-Hour

-Broadcast on ESPN Radio Jock 96.9FM/99.9FM/1060AM, SpringfieldCardinals.com and MiLB.TV starting at 6:20pm with the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show

