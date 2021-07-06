Hooks, Circle K Partner for Tuesday Food Drives

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks and Circle K have teamed up to fight hunger in the Coastal Bend.

At each remaining Tuesday home game, fans can donate non-perishable food items that will directly benefit the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

Those who donate to the Circle K Food Drive at the Whataburger Field gates will receive a voucher for $2 off any Reserved or Field Reserved ticket, which can be redeemed at the Box Office for any Sunday through Thursday game during the 2021 season.

The Tuesday dates are July 6, July 13, July 27, August 17 and September 7.

Individual game tickets and season memberships are on sale now at the Whataburger Field Box Office. Purchases can be made online at cchooks.com/tickets, at the Box Office or by phone at 361-561-HOOK (4665).

