Wind Surge Smack Six Extra Base Hits, Tie Series at Arkansas

June 19, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-The Wichita Wind Surge tied the series with a 9-2 win against the Arkansas Travelers. Wichita scored multiple runs in three frames, including a four-run third to their fourth win in five games.

Eight batters brought home four runs in the top of the third. Luke Keaschall and Jake Rucker respectively pulled a single and a sacrifice fly to left field in back-to-back at-bats with two outs. Aaron Sabato doubled in both Keaschall and Jeferson Morales after he pushed a pitch over to the right-center wall. The pull knocks kept coming as Sabato cranked a solo shot two innings later for his seventh of the season and a 5-0 Wind Surge lead.

Arkansas would score their first run on an infield groundout in the bottom half of the fifth frame. Dalton Shuffield added insurance for Wichita on a two-run home run the opposite way to right field, his second of the season and first with the Wind Surge, a half inning later for a six-run cushion.

Morales tallied two more runs for Wichita on a double to left in the top of the ninth to make the score 9-1 Wind Surge. The Travelers added one run before Taylor Floyd struck out Jake Anchia for the final out.

Pierson Ohl evens out at 4-4 on the season after earning the win, throwing five innings of one-run baseball on five hits, one walk, and two strikeouts.

The Wind Surge continue their final first half series with the Travelers on Thursday, June 20, with a 6:35 PM first pitch. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, windsurge.com, or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

