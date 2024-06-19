Drillers Remain in Hunt with Series-Opening Win

SPRINGDALE, AR - Tuesday marked the beginning of the final series in the first half of the Texas League season. The Tulsa Drillers entered the six-game series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 3.0 games behind first-place Arkansas, with the Travelers earning a win earlier in the day. Needing a win to stay in the hunt for the Texas League North Division first-half title, the Tulsa Drillers did just that by earning a 6-2 series-opening win over the Naturals at Arvest Ballpark.

The victory by Tulsa snapped Northwest Arkansas' seven-game win streak. It also moved the Drillers into a second-place tie with Springfield, just 2.5 games back of first-place Arkansas with five games to go in the half.

The Drillers had to come from behind for the win as the Naturals scored their two runs in the first inning after a single and a double set up Peyton Wilson for a two-run double.

Tulsa's night began with seven of the first nine batters striking out at the hands of Northwest Arkansas starting pitcher Noah Cameron. The Drillers were finally able to get to Cameron in the fourth inning. Just like the Naturals, a single and a walk set up a two-run double from Griffin Lockwood-Powell. One batter later, Brendon Davis gave the Drillers their third run and the lead with another double to make the score 3-2.

Following the first inning, Drillers starting pitcher Orlando Ortiz-Mayr settled in to deliver five strong innings to earn his third win. Ortiz-Mayr gave up just two hits and no walks following the first inning and set a new season-high with seven strikeouts, just one short of matching his career high.

A one-out walk in the seventh inning helped Tulsa add a key insurance run. After Taylor Young drew the walk, he stole his 23rd base of the season. With Young in scoring position, Alex Freeland singled to center field to give the Drillers a 4-2 lead.

A throwing and a fielding error by the Naturals in the eighth inning resulted in the Drillers scoring two unearned runs and increased the lead to 6-2.

INSIDE THE GAME

*The Drillers used four relievers in the win, each with scoreless outings. Michael Hobbs and Antonio Knowles each pitched a scoreless inning and struck out two. Edgardo Henriquez worked 1.2 scoreless and has not allowed a run in his first three Double-A outings. Sauryn Lao recorded the final out of the game with a strikeout.

*The two pitching staffs combined to strike out 29 hitters, with Tulsa pitchers recording 15 in the win.

*The first inning has been difficult for Tulsa pitchers as they have now allowed 57 runs (51 earned) in the first inning this season for a 7.17 ERA, the highest in Double A.

*Tulsa is now 12-4 against the Naturals this season.

*Young stole two bases in the game and has 24 on the season and is 24-27 in stolen base attempts.

UP NEXT:

Tulsa and Northwest Arkansas will play the second game of their six-game series on Wednesday night. First pitch at Arvest Ballpark is slated for 7:05 p.m. and the two starting pitchers are expected to be:

TUL -RHP Kendall Williams (2-6, 7.01 ERA)

NWA - RHP Mason Barnett (3-4, 5.90 ERA)

