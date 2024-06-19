Five-Run Opening Frame Enough to Secure Amarillo Win

June 19, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







Amarillo, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles jumped out to an early lead in the first and never looked back on Wednesday night. A five-run bottom of the first inning was enough run support for Spencer Giesting and the rest of the Sod Poodles pitching staff to cruise to a 7-4 win over the San Antonio Missions.

Making his Double-A debut, Giesting surrendered a one-out double in the top of the first inning. A passed ball helped to advance the runner to third with a sac fly being enough to push the first run of the game across the plate. Giesting collected his first strikeout in his new threads to send his offense to the plate. Jancarlos Cintron started Amarillo's half with a single and was followed aboard via a pair of walks issued by San Antonio's Jared Kollar to load the bases. J.J. D'Orazio made the two-out free pass hurt by clearing the bases with a double off the short porch in right field. One pitch later, Caleb Roberts turned it into a 5-1 advantage, following D'Orazio's lead with a shot to right field.

San Antonio used a leadoff home run in the top of the second and then capitalized on three walks in the top of the third to creep within two of the lead. D'Orazio went right back to the well in his second at-bat of the night. This time clearing the wall in right field for a home run and his fourth RBI of the game. A two-out error by San Antonio kept the inning alive and turned the lineup back over to Cintron. Amarillo's leadoff man collected his second hit of the night with a RBI double off the left-field wall to add some cushion and make it a 7-3 game after four innings of play.

Giesting worked consecutive 1-2-3 innings in the fourth and fifth to help maintain Amarillo's four-run lead. He made three straight quick innings after needing just six pitches to retire the Missions in the top of the sixth. His run of batters retired in a row ended at 11 with a two-out error keeping the Missions' bats at the plate in the seventh. The error was compounded with a single behind it to draw San Antonio within three at 7-4. It brought an end to Giesting's debut after 6.2 IP where he allowed three earned on five hits with five strikeouts. Fellow lefty Jake Rice took over on the mound for the Sod Poodles. He left two stranded after issuing a walk before striking out Cole Cummings to end the threat.

Cole Percival made his second relief appearance of the season taking over for Rice to start the top of the eighth. He faced just four batters in the frame, working around a two-out single.

A leadoff walk preceded a strikeout and inning-ending double play for Amarillo as the game moved to the top of the ninth. Kyle Amendt replaced Percival and struck out the first batter he faced. He made quick work of the Missions to help secure the win as he faced just three batters to close out Wednesday's game.

With a two-game lead in the series, Amarillo will turn to LHP Yu-Min Lin (1-1, 6.26 ERA) on the bump Thursday night. San Antonio will send RHP Carter Loewen (1-2, 2.11 ERA) to the hill. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at HODGETOWN.

NOTES:

D'HOMER: J.J. D'Orazio finished Wednesday's game 2-for-4 with a homer, double, and four RBI while also scoring twice. His fourth-inning homer was his first since May 2nd at home against the Midland RockHounds while his two-hit night gives him his first multi-hit game since game one of a doubleheader against the Arkansas Travelers on June 1st to start the month. His four RBI are also a new single-game high for the Amarillo catcher. He had previously only had one multi-RBI game, also doing so in that June 1st contest on the road against the Travelers when he drove in two.

ROCKETS CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF: Caleb Roberts clobbered his sixth home run of the season and first since June 8th here at HODGETOWN against the Tulsa Drillers. His 23rd home run in his Double-A tenure with the Sod Poodles places him in a tie for the sixth-most all-time in franchise history alongside current teammate Ivan Melendez.

LOVE A QUALITY DEBUT: Spencer Giesting turned in a quality start in his Double-A debut. The left-hander worked 6.2 IP while allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits with five strikeouts en route to earning the win in his maiden voyage in Double-A. In 11 total starts this year, the former 11th-round draft pick by the D-backs has spun eight quality starts on the mound.

Cory Hilborne Director of Media Relations & Baseball Operations 2019 & 2023 Texas League Champion Amarillo Sod Poodles Baseball P: 806-803-9614 E: coryh@sodpoodles.com A: 715 S. Buchanan Street, Amarillo, TX 79101 www.sodpoodles.com FOLLOW US!

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.