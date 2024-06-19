Six Doubles, Garcia Lead Frisco to Victory in Midland

June 19, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped the Midland RockHounds 6-2 on Wednesday night from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Frisco (44-21) found the scoreboard first on Wednesday night, with a Geisel Cepeda RBI double in the top of the second inning against Midland (36-29) starter Ryan Cusick (1-1).

They then increased their lead in the fourth with a Maximo Acosta sacrifice fly and another run scoring on an error to push the lead to 3-0.

Midland made it a 3-2 game in the sixth with a two-run single from Jeisson Rosario on the final pitch that Frisco starter Ryan Garcia (5-3) threw. Garcia poured in his first quality start of the year, yielding two runs on four hits over six innings while striking out seven and walking two.

The Riders struck right back in the top of the seventh on a Cody Freeman RBI double and plated two more runs in the top of the eighth on RBI doubles from Cooper Johnson and Kellen Strahm. Overall, the Riders collected six doubles on the night. Both Strahm and Cepeda doubled twice.

Steven Jennings whiffed four batters over his two innings on the mound for the Riders and Tyler Owens threw a 1-2-3 ninth in his lone inning as well.

Next, the RoughRiders continue their six-game series with the RockHounds at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 20th. RHP Ben Anderson (4-2, 4.28) gets the ball for the Riders against LHP James Gonzalez (2-2, 4.46).

