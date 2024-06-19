Cards Downed by Hooks 10-1, Skid Reaches Seven

June 19, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Cardinals issued 8 walks and the Corpus Christi Hooks scored 7 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning on just 2 hits as Springfield dropped its 8th straight game with a 10-1 loss on Tuesday night at Whataburger Field. The Cards' 8-game skid is their first such losing streak since May 2021.

Decisions:

W: Brayan De Paula (2-1)

L: Edwin Nuñez (0-4)

Notables:

With the loss, the Cardinals are 2.5 games back of the Arkansas Travelers for first place in the North Division with just 5 to play.

Springfield forced in three runs with bases loaded walks or hit batsmen, another came in on a wild pitch.

The 7-run 4th by the Hooks is the 2nd-most runs the Cardinals have allowed in a game this year; Northwest Arkansas scored 8 in the bottom of the 4th inning on May 12 in Springdale.

With an 0-for-5 night, Brayan Torres' hitting streak came to an end at 8 games.

Noah Mendlinger extended his on-base streak to 11 games.

On Deck:

Wednesday, June 19: SPR LHP Cooper Hjerpe (0-1, 16.88 ERA) vs CC RHP Michael Knorr (0-5, 5.26 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com and MiLB.TV

