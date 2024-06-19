Hooks & Cardinals Postponed

June 19, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Wednesday's Texas League contest between the Hooks and Springfield Cardinals has been postponed due to tropical rain in Corpus Christi.

A single-admission doubleheader is now planned for Thursday at Whataburger Field. The twin bill, comprised of seven-inning games, is slated to begin at 4:30 PM, with ballpark gates opening at 4.

Please note, the Spazmatics postgame concert, originally scheduled for Thursday, has been moved to September 12.

Wednesday, June 19 tickets may be exchanged for any remaining Hooks home game during the 2024 regular season, based on availability. Rainchecks can be redeemed at the Whataburger Field Box Office, which is located to the right of the main gates.

