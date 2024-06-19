Dungan's Streak Continues as Missions Drop 2nd Game in Amarillo

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles Tuesday night. In a much closer matchup than Tuesday night, the Missions comeback efforts fell short. Amarillo surpassed the Missions by a final score of 7-4. Amarillo jumped out to an early lead after scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Spencer Giesting was the starting pitcher for the Sod Poodles. The southpaw was making his Double-A debut. The Missions welcomed him to the league with a run scored in the top of the first inning. Clay Dungan doubled with one man out in the frame. He advanced to third base on a wild pitch. Cole Cummings drove him in with a sacrifice fly to center field.

Jared Kollar was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander failed to make it out of the first inning after allowing five runs on three hits. Jancarlos Cintron singled to start the action. A.J. Vukovich drew a walk. After retiring the next two batters, Ivan Melendez drew a walk to load the bases. J.J. D'Orazio cleared the bases with a double to right field. On the next pitch, Caleb Roberts homered to right field. Luke Montz made the decision to bring in Bobby Milacki to take over for Kollar. The Missions trailed 5-1.

The Missions used the long ball to cut into the deficit in the second inning. Leading off the frame, Brandon Valenzuela homered to left field. His sixth home run of the year made it a 5-2 ballgame.

The comeback effort continued in the third inning as San Antonio plated a run on one hit. After retiring the first batter, Giesting walked Dungan and Cummings. Ray-Patrick Didder drew a walk to load the bases. Valenzuela drove in Dungan with a base hit to center field. Robbie Tenerowicz grounded into a double play to end the frame.

Amarillo added two insurance runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. D'Orazio began the inning with a home run to right field. After retiring the next two batters, Jesus Valdez reached on a fielding error. Cintron drove him in with a double to left field. The Missions trailed 7-3.

The Missions plated their fourth run of the night in the top of the seventh inning. With two outs in the frame, Ripken Reyes reached base on a throwing error. Connor Hollis singled to center field and Reyes hustled around the bases to score from first. Amarillo's lead was cut to 7-4.

In the top of the ninth inning, Kyle Amendt entered the game looking for the save. The right-hander retired all three batters to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 7-4

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 29-35 on the season

Clay Dungan: Extends on-base streak to 21 games

Jared Kollar (Missions starter): L, 0.2 IP, 3 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, K, HR

Spencer Giesting (Sod Poodles starter): W, 6.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 5 K, HR

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #25 MLB): Scheduled to pitch Friday, June 21st

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): Not scheduled to pitch this series

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, June 23rd

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, June 22nd

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R

Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): DNP

Cole Paplham (#17 Padres prospect): ND, 2.0 IP, H, BB, 3 K

Yu-Min Lin (#4 D'Backs prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, June 20th

Ivan Melendez (#8 D'Backs prospect): 0-3, R, BB, K, E

Dylan Ray (#9 D'Backs prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, June 23rd

A.J. Vukovich (#15 D'Backs prospect): 1-3, R, BB, K

Kristian Robinson (#17 D'Backs prospect): 0-3, 3 K

Caleb Roberts (#26 D'Backs prospect): 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, 2 K

Andrew Pintar (#30 D'Backs prospect): DNP

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Thursday, June 20th. Right-hander Carter Loewen (1-1, 2.11) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Yu-Min Lin (1-1, 6.26) is expected to pitch for the Sod Poodles. Thursday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Hodgetown.

