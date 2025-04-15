Wind Surge Shut out in Series Opener by Drillers

TULSA, Okla. - The Wichita Wind Surge got shut out 3-0 by the Tulsa Drillers on the road at ONEOK Field. Despite bringing the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, the Wind Surge got blanked for the second time in 2025.

A pitcher's duel ensued for the first half of the game, with 10 combined runners left on base between both sides. Wichita starter Ricky Castro stayed strong while striking out four men against two hits and as many walks over 75 pitches in three and two-thirds innings of work.

Taylor Young reached on a single to left field with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. After an error on a pickoff attempt, he moved up to second base and scored a few pitches later on an RBI single to left field by John Rhodes. Damon Keith nearly left the yard on a fly ball to the deep right center alley, but the ball banged around after knocking off of a glove, and Rhodes would cross the plate officially on a long two base error for a 2-0 Drillers lead after five frames.

Rhodes would tack on another insurance run after the stretch in the seventh on a bloop single to shallow right field, with Chris Newell being the run-scoring recipient. Tulsa's first baseman jumped to nine RBIs in the game, improving his team-leading total.

Down to their final out in the ninth, Jake Rucker and Aaron Sabato connected on back-to-back singles for the Wind Surge and moved up to second and third on a wild pitch with the tying run at the plate. Tulsa southpaw Christian Suarez forced a flyout to the warning track in center field to end the game in a 3-0 shutout loss for Wichita.

John Klein received his second decision of the season, a loss, out of the bullpen, giving up three runs (only one earned) on four hits against three strikeouts in three and one-third innings of relief. He now stands at 1-1 with the Wind Surge.

POSTGAME NOTES

Before the game, Dalton Shuffield got called up to the Triple-A St. Paul Saints. Aaron Sabato took his roster spot after being activated from a rehab assignment.

The loss broke a four-game winning streak for Wichita.

Tonight's game marked just the third nine-inning affair for the Wind Surge that lasted longer than two and a half hours.

Ricky Castro became the second Wichita starter to not give up an earned run in a start this season (Trent Baker, April 7, 2025).

Ricardo Olivar recorded his third multi-hit game of the season in defeat.

The Wind Surge will continue their series with the Tulsa Drillers tomorrow, Wednesday, April 16, at 11:00 AM at ONEOK Field. Wichita returns to Equity Bank Park for a series against the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday, April 22, at 6:05 PM on Two For Tuesday. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.

