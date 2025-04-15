Hounds Claim Pitchers' Duel

April 15, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND - The RockHounds made the most of five hits Tuesday evening, dispatching Corpus Christi, 3-0, in the series opener at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The Hooks managed seven singles to outhit Midland, but double plays in the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh cut mightily into Corpus Christi's attack.

The RockHounds plated a pair in the first thanks to three consecutive two-out baserunners. Euribel Angeles notched the big hit, a slicing double down the left-field line that plated Luke Mann and Henry Bolte.

Overcoming a 34-pitch first, Joey Mancini bounced back to retire 10 of 12 Midland hitters through his exit after four innings.

Patrick Halligan, Luis Angel Rodriguez, and Tyler Guilfoil teamed to hold the RockHounds to two baserunners over the final four frames.

Halligan, making his Astros system debut, sidestepped a one-out single in the fifth. Rodriguez faced one over the minimum in his two innings with Guilfoil working a 1-2-3 eighth.

The Hooks were held in check by Kade Morris, who scattered six hits and one walk over seven innings. Morris induced eight groundouts, resulting in four double plays.

Corpus Christi third baseman Anthony Sherwin went 2-for-4, raising his batting average to .313.

