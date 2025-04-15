Cabrera Tosses Gem in Soddies Loss at Frisco

FRISCO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (2-8) fell to the Frisco RoughRiders (7-3), 4-3, on Tuesday night at Riders Field. The one-run pitcher's duel favored the home team as the Soddies dropped the series opener on the road.

Pitching from both sides highlighted the opening innings in tonight's contest as only one hit was recorded by the end of the third. Soddies starter Jose Cabrera faced the minimum through three, getting help from backstop Christian Cerda who threw out a runner attempting to steal with one away in the third.

Tommy Troy checked into the game with Amarillo's first hit of the night, a single to center in the fourth. Troy came around to score later in the inning on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Kristian Robinson, giving the Soddies the 1-0 lead.

The RoughRiders evened the score in the home half of the fourth, collecting a run on a groundout to put Frisco on the board. With the bases full of Sod Poodles in the fifth, Gavin Conticello 's at-bat resulted in a productive out as the designated hitter scratched a run on a fielder's choice to put Amarillo back in front.

Cabrera trotted back out for the sixth, picking up two strikeouts in the inning to complete his day on the mound, getting credit for the quality start while keeping the Amarillo lead intact.

A Frainyer Chavez double evened the score in the bottom of the seventh. The Frisco bats followed it up with back-to-back sacrifice flies to put the RoughRiders in front by a 4-2 score.

Down to their final three outs, a Robinson double got the inning started. He would come around to score on a Jose Fernandez single to left to cut the deficit to one. The Sod Poodles would strand the tying run on base however, and fell in the series opener to Frisco, 4-3.

The Soddies are back in action tomorrow against the Frisco RoughRiders with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch scheduled for Wednesday night. RHP Dylan Ray (0-2, 8.53) will make his third start of the year for Amarillo while LHP Kohl Drake (0-1, 12.00) will toe the rubber for Frisco.

POSTGAME NOTES

TROY STORY: Extending his hit streak to six games tonight was Tommy Troy who went 1-for-3 at the dish with a run scored and was hit by a pitch...he is batting .545 (12-for-22) with a .677 OBP over that span...is the longest active streak on the team...has scored a run in six straight games...currently leads the Texas League with a .580 OBP for the year.

HASTA LA VISTA, CABBY: Tonight's starting pitcher, Jose Cabrera, twirled six innings of one run ball, striking out six while allowing only three hits and two walks...it is the longest outing for any Amarillo pitcher this season...Cabrera picks up his first quality start of the year...dating back to July 31 of last year, he's recorded a quality start in seven of his most recent nine starts...it is the first quality start for any Sod Poodles pitcher this year.

SUPER CERDA: Continuing his hot stretch at the plate tonight was Christian Cerda, as he went 2-for-4 in the loss...he now boasts a five-game hit streak, batting .526 (10-for-19) with three extra-base hits and five RBI over that span...four of the five games have been multi-hit performances.

