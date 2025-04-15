Four Naturals Pitchers Combine for No-Hitter in San Antonio

April 15, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - For the fourth time in franchise history, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals completed a no-hitter on Tuesday night. Ryan Ramsey, Chazz Martinez, Ryan Brady and Brandon Johnson combined to hold the San Antonio Missions without a hit as they defeated the Missions 3-0 at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

Ramsey allowed a walk in the second inning, as did Johnson in the ninth. Ramsey and Brady also hit three total batters. However, those were the only runners the Missions placed on base all night.

The Naturals didn't need much offense, but a trio of run-scoring hits off Missions starter Victor Lizarraga did the trick. Diego Hernandez got Northwest Arkansas on the board with an RBI double in the second inning. Then in the third, Spencer Nivens brought home a run with a double and Brett Squires added an RBI single to make it 3-0 Naturals.

In the ninth, Johnson worked around a walk of Brandon Valenzuela to secure the no-hitter for the Naturals. The final out came on a Moisès Gòmez strikeout.

The Naturals' most recent no-hitter came from Brooks Pounders on June 27, 2013, against the Midland RockHounds. Of the previous three Northwest Arkansas no-hitters, two were also combined. In 2011, Will Smith and Kelvin Herrera shut down the Arkansas Travelers and in 2012 Greg Holland, Chris Dwyer, Brandon Lafferty and Kendal Volz disposed of the Springfield Cardinals.

The Missions last got no-hit on June 15, 2024, at home against the Corpus Christi Hooks. This marks the eighth time they've been no-hit in a nine-inning game.

UP NEXT:

The Missions continue their six-game home series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. Jagger Haynes (0-0, 6.75) goes for the Missions while Hunter Owen starts for the Naturals. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.

