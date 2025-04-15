Springfield Drops Series Opener to Arkansas

April 15, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (7-3) fell in the series opener to the Arkansas Travelers by a 7-5 final on Tuesday night. Brycen Mautz struck out the first five batters he faced in his first start at Hammons Field. He faced the minimum in five innings of work in a no-decision.

W: Yoyner Calderon (2-0)

L: Ryan Shreve (0-1) (BS)

SV: Michael Hobbs (1)

Notables:

Cardinals top prospect JJ Wetherholt tallied his first Hammons Field hit with a double in the fourth inning. It extended his hit streak to five games.

Jeremy Rivas homered in the fifth, his third longball of the season. He hit three home runs in 2024.

In addition to throwing out two baserunners at second base, Leonardo Bernal hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

On Deck:

Wednesday, April 16, 6:35 PM vs. Arkansas (Seattle)

LHP Ixan Henderson (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Danny Wirchansky (0-0, 4.70 ERA)

Purina Woof Wednesday

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV

