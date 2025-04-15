Riders Score Three in the Seventh, Top Sod Poodles 4-3

April 15, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders scored three runs in the seventh inning to fuel a 4-3 victory over the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Diamondbacks affiliate) on Tuesday, April 15th from Riders Field.

The Sod Poodles (2-8) struck first in the top of the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly by Kristian Robinson.

The Riders (7-3) then tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, when Josh Hatcher rolled an RBI groundout to second, scoring Alejandro Osuna, for his 10th RBI of the season.

In the top of the fifth, Amarillo's Gavin Conticello hit a sacrifice fly to take a 2-1 lead.

Frisco's three-run seventh started when Frainyer Chavez ripped a game-tying RBI double. Keyber Rodriguez and Osuna then notched back-to-back sacrifice flies to capture a 4-2 lead, the Riders' first advantage.

Amarillo's first two batters reached in the top of the ninth when Christian Cerda doubled and Jose Fernandez hit an RBI single. With the tying run aboard, RoughRiders reliever Robby Ahlstrom retired his next three batters faced to garner the save.

Peyton Gray (2-0) earned his second victory as a RoughRider, retiring all six batters faced. Frisco starter Winston Santos picked up the no-decision, fanning five in three hitless frames.

Sod Poodles reliever Cesar Gomez (0-1) took the loss, allowing the three runs in the seventh. Starter Jose Cabrera threw a quality start, allowing one run in six innings.

Notes to Know:

-RoughRiders pitching totaled a season-high 14 strikeouts.

-Josh Hatcher went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI, stretching his hitting streak to eight games.

-Peyton Gray has struck out 13 in four scoreless appearances, totaling seven innings, this season.

The RoughRiders and Sod Poodles square off next for game two of the six-game set at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16th. LHP Kohl Drake (0-1, 12.00) gets the ball for Frisco against RHP Dylan Ray (0-2, 8.53).

It's Wine Wednesday presented by Landon Winery, featuring half-off wines.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

