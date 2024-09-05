Wind Surge Ride Momentum of Five-Run Frame into Win Over RoughRiders

September 5, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas-The Wichita Wind Surge turned a five-run third inning into a 6-4 win against the Frisco RoughRiders at Riders Field. The Wind Surge scored their runs on as many hits to get back in the W column.

Frisco put up two runs on a groundout and a Cooper Johnson RBI double off the left field wall in the bottom of the first inning.

Wichita responded with a five-spot in the top of the third with run-scoring singles from Jake Rucker and Tanner Schobel, a rundown score from Ben Ross, and a two-run home run by Alex Isola.

Abimelec Ortiz tripled a RoughRiders run back to center field in the home half of the third, and he would later score on a force out to make the game 5-4 Wind Surge.

Kyler Fedko pulled an RBI single to left field to bring in Isola from second in the top of the eighth for a Wichita insurance run, which would be all they needed in the end after Jarret Whorff sent down three straight following a leadoff walk in the ninth to secure a 6-4 victory.

Christian MacLeod records his first Double-A win to improve to an even 1-1 record. Over five innings, he surrendered four earned runs on four hits with a mirrored four walks and strikeouts. Whorff also finished his first save at the Double-A ranks with two walks and three punchouts over the final two innings.

