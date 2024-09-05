Five-Run Third Inning Helps Wichita Over Frisco, 6-4

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the Wichita Wind Surge 6-4 on Thursday evening from Riders Field.

Frisco (34-26, 78-51) jumped ahead in the home half of the first inning against Wichita (24-36, 55-74) starter Christian MacLeod (1-1). Josh Hatcher scored the first run of the game on an RBI groundout by Abimelec Ortiz. An RBI double from Cooper Johnson allowed Cody Freeman to score, pushing the Riders lead to 2-0.

In the top of the third inning, the Wind Surge erupted for five runs and chased Mitch Bratt (2-2) from the game. Jake Rucker started the scoring with an RBI single, but the big hit was a two-run homer by Alex Isola that pushed the Wichita lead to 5-2.

Bratt finished after 2.1 innings, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three.

The Riders answered in the home half of the third inning when Ortiz provided an RBI triple, plating Freeman. Luis Mieses brought Ortiz across the plate with a 4-6 fielder's choice, cutting the deficit to 5-4.

Bryan Chi spun 2.2 innings of scoreless baseball, surrendering just one hit and three walks with four punchouts. He handed the ball to Bryan Magdelano who struck out two in a 1-2-3 Double-A debut.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Wind Surge added a run on an RBI single from Kyler Fedko that pushed the Wichita advantage to 6-4.

Dane Acker worked 1.2 scoreless innings in relief, allowing just one hit and no walks with a strikeout.

Offensively, the Riders out hit the Wind Surge with seven hits as Hatcher and Freeman each collected multi-hit nights.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game homestand against the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, September 6th. The Riders are expected to turn to RHP Alejandro Rosario (0-0, -.--) against RHP Marco Raya (2-4, 4.68) for the Wind Surge.

