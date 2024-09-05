DaShawn Keirsey Jr. Becomes 34th Wind Surge Player Promoted to MLB, Second this September

WICHITA, Kan.-Five days into September, there will already be a pair of Wind Surge alums who have leaped up to the Major League ranks with the Minnesota Twins. The latter of the duo is DaShawn Keirsey Jr., who becomes the 34th Wichita player to make the big leagues and the second this week after Michael Helman's call-up on September 1 ahead of his MLB debut on September 3 at Tampa Bay.

A fourth round outfield selection by Minnesota in the 2018 MLB Draft, Keirsey Jr. donned Wind Surge colors across both the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He's the first player in team history to record back-to-back 100-hit seasons (115 in '22, 104 in '23), with the 2022 season total coming third all-time in individual hit campaigns in the four years of the current Wichita franchise (Edouard Julien, 120, 2022 & Yoyner Fajardo, 143, 2023). This season, Keirsey Jr. has appeared in 103 contests for the Triple-A St. Paul Saints, putting together a .292 batting clip while leading the team in runs (69), hits (120), doubles (20), triples (7), RBIs (75), and stolen bases (36). In 27 games with the Saints since August 1, he's slashing a powerful .340/.395/.528 line with a perfect 13-for-13 base-stealing stretch.

Keirsey Jr. becomes the 34th Wind Surge alum to reach MLB in team history and ninth in 2024, alongside Austin Martin (Minnesota Twins, March 30, 2024), Jair Camargo (Minnesota Twins, April 16, 2024), David Bañuelos (Baltimore Orioles, April 22, 2024), David Festa (Minnesota Twins, June 27, 2024), Brooks Lee (Minnesota Twins, July 3, 2024), Bryan Sammons (Detroit Tigers, July 29, 2024), Zebby Matthews (Minnesota Twins, August 13, 2024), and Michael Helman (Minnesota Twins, September 3, 2024).

