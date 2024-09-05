Arkansas Pens Second Straight Shutout

September 5, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK - Behind a strong start from Juan Mercedes, the Travelers blanked Corpus Christi for a second consecutive game, winning 5-0 Thursday night before 4,223 fans at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Mercedes struck out 10 without issuing a walk while holding the Hooks to four hits.

Brice Matthews, playing for the first time since Sunday, recorded a first-inning single. Logan Cerny notched his hit in the fourth, a two-out single into center field. Jeremy Arocho opened the seventh with a knock to left but was quickly erased on a double play.

Yamal Encarnacion doubled in the third, produced a sac bunt in the fifth, and then walked and stole a base in the eighth as he was the only Hook to reach base multiple times.

Corpus Christi lefty Luis Angel Rodriguez blanked Arkansas in the first and second before permitting a pair in the third. Following a lead-off single in the Arkansas fourth, Rodriguez struck out Jake Anchia to finish his night. Layne Henderson was able to finish the frame sans a run, stranding the bases loaded in the process.

Cole McDonald pitched a 1-2-3 fifth but the Travs answered with two hits, the first via bunt, and one walk for a marker in the sixth.

Alejandro Torres struck out the side in the eighth, upping his scoreless streak to 12 games and 14 2/3 innings. Read More:

