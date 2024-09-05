Springfield's Comeback Effort Falls Short on Thursday

September 5, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (74-55) fell 4-3 on Thursday night to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. With nine games left in the regular season, Springfield is still on pace to best a franchise record of 77 wins in a season (2012 and 2017), but will not be able to breach the mark at Hammons Field.

Decisions:

W: Ryan Brady (5-3)

L: Alex Cornwell (7-3)

S: Beck Way (10)

Notables:

Nathan Church got Springfield on the board with a single to left in the third. He's driven in 64 runs this season in 121 games. Last season in Peoria, he had 44 RBI in 119 games.

Alex Cornwell came within a strikeout of matching a season-high (nine).

On Deck:

Friday, September 6: SPR RHP Wilfredo Pereira (5-2, 6.53 ERA) vs NWA RHP Ben Kudrna (2-3, 5.55 ERA)

Mercy Performance Hoodie Giveaway (2,000), Friday Night Fireworks presented by Burrell Behavioral Health

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

