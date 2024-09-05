Ripken Reyes Belts Game-Winning Homer as Missions Top Drillers

September 5, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

TULSA, Okla. - With the game tied at four in the seventh inning, Ripken Reyes snuck a home run around the right field foul pole to put the Missions up a run. That blast turned out to be the game-winner for the San Antonio Missions after David Morgan and Bradgley Rodriguez provided electric performances out of the bullpen to seal a thrilling 5-4 win over the Tulsa Drillers.

San Antonio jumped out to an early lead off Tulsa starter Jared Karros when Joshua Mears golfed a three-run homer onto the left-center field berm. The Drillers answered against Missions starter Austin Krob, however, when Brendon Davis singled in a run to make it 3-1 in favor of San Antonio through two innings.

Karros exited the game after an early visit from the trainer, so it turned into a bullpen game for the Drillers. In the fifth inning, reliever Chris Campos allowed a solo home run to Marcos Castañon, and the Missions extended their lead to 4-1.

Yet again, the Drillers responded immediately off of Krob. Bubba Alleyne pulled a run-scoring double to left ahead of Damon Keith's game-tying two-run blast. Just like that, it was 4-4 after five innings.

Campos remained on the mound in the seventh inning when Reyes sent his screaming liner over the short porch in right field. After one home run through the first five months of the season, Reyes knocked out his second in less than a week

The Missions' bullpen took care of the rest. Morgan, already in the game when handed the 5-4 lead, recorded a 1-2-3 frame to maintain the advantage in the seventh. Rodriguez took over in the eighth and walked the leadoff man, who advanced to third on a wild pitch and a balk. Rodriguez proceeded to strike out the next three Drillers, sending the game to the ninth.

Noah Miller singled to start the inning, so Rodriguez dealt with pressure from the get-go once more. Another balk placed Miller, the tying-run, in scoring position, but Rodriguez danced around trouble with help from two more strikeouts to secure a 5-4 victory for San Antonio.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 5-4

With the win, San Antonio improves to 26-33, 57-70 on the season

Austin Krob (Missions starter): 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 6 K

Jared Karros (Drillers starter): 2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Prospect Recap

Henry Baez (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, September 6th

Bradgley Rodriguez (#11 Padres prospect): 2 IP, H, BB, 5 K

Romeo Sanabria (#24 Padres prospect): 1-5, 4 K

Ryan Bergert (#26 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, September 7th

Austin Krob (#28 Padres prospect): 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 6 K

David Morgan (#30 Padres prospect): 2 IP, K

Jackson Ferris (#5 Dodgers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, September 6th

Jared Karros (#22 Dodgers prospect): 2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Noah Miller (#25 Dodgers prospect): 1-3, K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Tulsa Drillers on Friday, September 6th. Right-hander Henry Baez (3-1, 3.58) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Jackson Ferris (0-2, 2.95) is scheduled to pitch for the Drillers. Friday's first pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. from ONEOK Field.

