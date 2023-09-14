Wind Surge Rally to Keep Playoff Chances Alive

WICHITA, KS - The Wind Surge jumped out to an early lead off a pair of solo home runs. The RockHounds threatened to significantly reduce the Wind Surge playoff chances in the top of the fifth when they took the lead after piling on four runs. The Surge rallied and took the lead back in the bottom of the sixth off a couple of clutch hits from Jake Rucker and Will Holland. Wichita was able to protect the one-run lead from the RockHounds for the remainder of the game and defeated Midland by a score of 5-4. The Midland RockHounds now lead the series two games to one.

The Wind Surge took an early lead off a pair of solo home runs. David Banuelos hit his tenth home run of the season 361 feet on a fly ball over the left field wall in the bottom of the second. Alerick Soularie then hit a 384-foot home run in the bottom of the third on a line drive that landed in the visitor's bullpen.

The RockHounds bats came to life with six hits and four runs scored in the top of the fifth. Euribiel Angeles hit a line drive to left field for an RBI single, and William Simoneit hit a three-run home run.

The Wind Surge loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning off two walks and a hit by pitch. Jake Rucker took advantage of this opportunity and belted a line drive to center field for a two RBI single. Will Holland then gave the Surge the lead back off an RBI single.

Travis Adams made his team leading 24th start on the mound for the Wind Surge. He pitched four and one third innings where he gave up four runs off seven hits. He struck out five batters and walked none.

Midland starting pitcher Brady Basso pitched one and one third innings. He gave up one run off three hits. He struck out three batters and walked none.

The Wichita Wind Surge improved to (35-31, 63-71) and the Midland RockHounds fell to (36-30, 68-67).

NOTES: The Wind Surge stole their 204th base this season in tonight's ballgame. That is a new franchise record for the most stolen bases in a season.

UPCOMING: The Wind Surge continue to host their last six-game home series of the regular season. Game four will be played on Friday, September 15th and first pitch will be at 7:05 PM. RH Marco Raya will take the mound for the Wind Surge and RH Blake Beers will be the starting pitcher for the RockHounds.

HUNT FOR THE POSTSEASON: The Wind Surge remain two games behind Springfield after both the Surge and the Cardinals won their ballgames tonight. Wichita and Springfield both have three games remaining in the regular season.

