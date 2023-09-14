Hooks Rally Past Reeling Drillers in 8th
September 14, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
TULSA - Corpus Christi picked up a pair of runs in the eighth inning and enjoyed lights-out relief from Brayan De Paula and Peyton Plumlee to edge Tulsa, 4-3, Thursday night at ONEOK Field.
The Hooks have won three in a row and 10 of 12 in September. The Drillers are mired in a 12-game losing streak. Tulsa is 2-7 vs. Corpus Christi on the year.
Luis Aviles Jr. began the scoring with a lead-off home run in the fifth. The blast into the terrace in left was Aviles' 15th round-tripper on the season, matching his career best. One out later, Garrett Wolforth, who reached base four times from the nine-hole, worked a walk and then scampered home when Will Wagner clubbed a triple to left-center.
Wagner's RBI three-bagger upped his on-base and hitting streaks to 14 and 27, respectively.
Ryan Gusto permitted one run on four singles and four walks over 4 2/3 innings. Gusto's exit was prompted by a bases-loaded walk. Cesar Gomez entered and kept the Hooks in front, 2-1, by inducing a fly out to leave three.
Tulsa rallied for two unearned runs in the sixth for a 4-3 margin, the club's first lead of the series.
The Hooks answer came in the eighth as they sent eight men to bat on three walks, a hit batsman, and an RBI single from Bryan Arias, which tied the game. Arias also scored the go-ahead run as he came around on a dropped third strike.
De Paula, making his Double-A debut, retired five of six Drillers in the seventh and eighth. The walk he allowed was erased when Wolforth threw out a runner trying to steal second base.
Plumlee turned in his second scoreless outing in a three-day span by retiring three in a row in the wake of a free pass that started the Tulsa ninth. The 26-year-old from Byhalia, MS is now 3-for-5 in Texas League save chances.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from September 14, 2023
- Hooks Rally Past Reeling Drillers in 8th - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Beer Plates Two, Lin Spin Quality Start to Beat Frisco 2-1 - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Tough Loss Extends Drillers' Streak - Tulsa Drillers
- Wind Surge Rally to Keep Playoff Chances Alive - Wichita Wind Surge
- Flying Chanclas Drop Game Three to Springfield - San Antonio Missions
- Naturals Trounce Travs - Arkansas Travelers
- Langford Collects Frisco's Only RBI in Narrow Defeat - Frisco RoughRiders
- Hernandez Heroics in 11th Lift NWA Walk-Off Win Wednesday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Travs Rally But Fall in 11 - Arkansas Travelers
- De Los Santos Homers for Sod Poodles' Lone Run on Wednesday Night - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Cards Grow Division Lead with 7-5 Win - Springfield Cardinals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.