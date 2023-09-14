Hooks Rally Past Reeling Drillers in 8th

September 14, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







TULSA - Corpus Christi picked up a pair of runs in the eighth inning and enjoyed lights-out relief from Brayan De Paula and Peyton Plumlee to edge Tulsa, 4-3, Thursday night at ONEOK Field.

The Hooks have won three in a row and 10 of 12 in September. The Drillers are mired in a 12-game losing streak. Tulsa is 2-7 vs. Corpus Christi on the year.

Luis Aviles Jr. began the scoring with a lead-off home run in the fifth. The blast into the terrace in left was Aviles' 15th round-tripper on the season, matching his career best. One out later, Garrett Wolforth, who reached base four times from the nine-hole, worked a walk and then scampered home when Will Wagner clubbed a triple to left-center.

Wagner's RBI three-bagger upped his on-base and hitting streaks to 14 and 27, respectively.

Ryan Gusto permitted one run on four singles and four walks over 4 2/3 innings. Gusto's exit was prompted by a bases-loaded walk. Cesar Gomez entered and kept the Hooks in front, 2-1, by inducing a fly out to leave three.

Tulsa rallied for two unearned runs in the sixth for a 4-3 margin, the club's first lead of the series.

The Hooks answer came in the eighth as they sent eight men to bat on three walks, a hit batsman, and an RBI single from Bryan Arias, which tied the game. Arias also scored the go-ahead run as he came around on a dropped third strike.

De Paula, making his Double-A debut, retired five of six Drillers in the seventh and eighth. The walk he allowed was erased when Wolforth threw out a runner trying to steal second base.

Plumlee turned in his second scoreless outing in a three-day span by retiring three in a row in the wake of a free pass that started the Tulsa ninth. The 26-year-old from Byhalia, MS is now 3-for-5 in Texas League save chances.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.