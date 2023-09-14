Cards Grow Division Lead with 7-5 Win
September 14, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Springfield, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (36-29, 70-64) grew their lead for 1st place in the North Division 2nd Half Standings with a 7-5 victory against the San Antonio Missions (31-34, 68-66) on Wednesday night at Wolff Stadium. Springfield leads Wichita by 2.0 games for the final playoff spot with just four games remaining.
Decisions:
W - RHP Roy Garcia (2-2)
L - RHP Gabe Mosser (1-4)
S - RHP Matt Svanson (5)
Notables:
C Pedro Pages went 3x5 with a solo home run and an RBI single... LF Mike Antico went 2x4 with a solo home run and two total RBIs... DH Aaron Antonini went 2x4 with a two-run homer and a double... 3B Jacob Buchberger added a double and a single, going 2x5... SS Arquimedes Gamboa delivered two hits and two walks... RHP Tekoah Roby dealt 3.0 innings in the start with one run while striking out five... RHP Nick Trogrlic-Iverson tossed 3.0 scoreless relief innings from the 5th-7th... RHP Matt Svanson nailed down the save with the final two outs in the 9th.
On Deck:
-Thursday, Sept. 14, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Wilfredo Pereira @ SA TBA
-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 6:50pm
