Cards Grow Division Lead with 7-5 Win

Springfield, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (36-29, 70-64) grew their lead for 1st place in the North Division 2nd Half Standings with a 7-5 victory against the San Antonio Missions (31-34, 68-66) on Wednesday night at Wolff Stadium. Springfield leads Wichita by 2.0 games for the final playoff spot with just four games remaining.

Decisions:

W - RHP Roy Garcia (2-2)

L - RHP Gabe Mosser (1-4)

S - RHP Matt Svanson (5)

Notables:

C Pedro Pages went 3x5 with a solo home run and an RBI single... LF Mike Antico went 2x4 with a solo home run and two total RBIs... DH Aaron Antonini went 2x4 with a two-run homer and a double... 3B Jacob Buchberger added a double and a single, going 2x5... SS Arquimedes Gamboa delivered two hits and two walks... RHP Tekoah Roby dealt 3.0 innings in the start with one run while striking out five... RHP Nick Trogrlic-Iverson tossed 3.0 scoreless relief innings from the 5th-7th... RHP Matt Svanson nailed down the save with the final two outs in the 9th.

On Deck:

-Thursday, Sept. 14, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Wilfredo Pereira @ SA TBA

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 6:50pm

