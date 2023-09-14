Tough Loss Extends Drillers' Streak

September 14, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release









Tulsa Drillers' Ismael Alcantara at bat

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi) Tulsa Drillers' Ismael Alcantara at bat(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi)

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Drillers were in a position to possibly end their losing streak on Thursday night, holding a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning. But the streak continued in one of the cruelest ways at ONEOK Field.

The Corpus Christi Hooks rallied for two runs in that eighth inning with the winning run scoring from third base on a bases-loaded strikeout that turned into passed ball, sending the Drillers to a 4-3 loss and their 12th straight defeat.

The tough loss dropped the Drillers record to 0-12 in the month of September with three games remaining in the season. The 12-game losing streak is the second longest in the 46-season history of the Drillers franchise.

The game opened with four scoreless innings from starting pitchers Ryan Gusto and Robbie Peto.

Corpus Christi broke the scoreless tie in the fifth inning, taking a 2-0 lead. Luis Aviles Jr. began the frame with a solo home run, and after a one-out walk, Will Wagner hit an RBI triple to plate the second run.

In the bottom of the fifth, Tulsa began the inning by earning two singles and an error to load the bases. Yusniel Diaz followed by working a ten-pitch at-bat that resulted in a walk that forced home the Drillers first run.

Tulsa took its first lead in the series with the Hooks by scoring two runs in the sixth inning. The Drillers began the inning with two singles and an error to load the bases with no outs. Ismael Alcantara hit a soft single to right to tie the game, and a failed double play allowed Brandon Lewis to score and give the Drillers a 3-2 lead.

Tulsa's lead held until that faithful eighth inning. Bryan Arias tied the game with his RBI single to right field. After the hit, a pair of walks loaded the bases, setting up the strikeout and passed ball that handed the Drillers the tough loss.

TEXAS LEAGUE STANDINGS* TEXAS LEAGUE SCOREBOARD

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*Peto's night finished with one out in the fifth inning. He allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts in his 12th game for the Drillers.

*The Drillers defense saved three runs by recording three outs at home plate. Shortstop Austin Gauthier and Alcantara recorded outs on throws to the plate, and pitcher Ryan Sublette backed up a wild throw home and tossed it to the catcher for another out.

*Sublette was charged with the two runs to score in the eighth and suffered the loss. Only one run was earned.

*Gauthier exited the game in the seventh inning after injuring his hand on a double-play attempt.

*Tulsa pitchers walked five more batters in the game and have now issued 650 free passes this season. The all-time, franchise record for most walks in a season was set last year when Tulsa pitchers gave up 662.

*The Drillers have been outscored 23-4 in the three losses to the Hooks. In the 12game losing streak, they have been outscored 27-83.

*Tulsa is still looking to earn one victory over the final four games of the regular season to avoid the losingest second half in franchise history. The 1995 Drillers finished with a 22-45 second-half mark.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and Hooks will continue their six-game series with game four on Friday night at ONEOK Field. Starting time is set for 7:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Corpus Christi - RHP Angel Macuare (1-5, 5.03 ERA)

Tulsa - RHP Ben Casparius (2-7, 6.82 ERA)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.