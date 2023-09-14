Travs Rally But Fall in 11

Springdale, AR - The Arkansas Travelers rallied from three runs down to force extra innings but fell in 11 to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals by a 6-5 final. The Travs held a pair of leads in extra innings but the Naturals bounced back each time. Diego Hernandez ended the game with a base hit past the shortstop to send the winning run home. Alberto Rodriguez led the Travs offense with three hits and Jonatan Clase had two including a triple. Five Travs relievers did not allow an earned run until the final run of the night.

Moments That Mattered

* Down to their final strike in the 10th, Cayden Wallace tripled into the right field corner to tie the game for the Naturals and keep it going.

* In the bottom of the 11th, Arkansas just missed turning a double play. That was followed by a walk to the number nine hitter and a soft infield single by Javier Vaz that scored the tying run and set up the walk-off hit.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Alberto Rodriguez: 3-5, RBI

* RHP Dayeison Arias: 1.2 IP, 3 K

News and Notes

* It was the first walk-off loss of the season for the Travs and only their third in any extra inning game.

* The 11 innings matched the longest game of the season for Arkansas.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with Shawn Semple (3-7, 5.04) pitching for Arkansas against Mason Barnett (1-1, 3.25) for NW Arkansas. First pitch is set for 7:05. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

