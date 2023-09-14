Flying Chanclas Drop Game Three to Springfield

September 14, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release









San Antonio Flying Chanclas' Bobby Milacki on the mound

(San Antonio Missions) San Antonio Flying Chanclas' Bobby Milacki on the mound(San Antonio Missions)

SAN ANTONIO - The Flying Chanclas returned to Wolff Stadium on Thursday night to take on the Springfield Cardinals. A five-run third inning spelled doom for San Antonio in game three of the series. Springfield got out to an 8-0 lead before the Chanclas could score. In a 10-2 defeat, the Cardinals out-hit the Chanclas 16-9.

Wilfredo Pereira was the starting pitcher for the Cardinals. The Chanclas loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning but failed to score. Ripken Reyes was hit by a pitch to start the frame. Pereira issued back-to-back walks to Jackson Merrill and Nathan Martorella. Cole Cummings grounded into a fielder's choice with Reyes being forced out at home. Marcos Castanon grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Bobby Milacki was the starting pitcher for the Flying Chanclas. The right-hander got some help from his defense in the second inning. With two runners on base and one man down, Aaron Antonini lined into a double play to end the frame.

Springfield took the lead in the top of the third inning with five runs on five hits. Errol Robinson began the inning with a home run over the right field wall. Victor Scott II and Noah Mendlinger each reached base on singles. On a pickoff attempt, Scott scored from second base after a throwing error from Martorella. Pedro Pages drove in with a triple to center field. Mike Antico drove in two runs with a home run to right field. The Cardinals took a 5-0 lead.

Pereira held the Chanclas hitless until the fourth inning. With two men down, Castanon singled to left field for the first hit of the night.

The Cardinals added three runs on three hits in the fifth inning. Mendlinger was hit by a pitch and Chandler Redmond singled to start the frame. Seth Mayberry took over on the mound for Milacki. Pages drove in a run with a single to center field. Antico grounded out and Redmond trotted home. Jacob Buchberger plated a run with a single to right field. Springfield improved their lead to 8-0.

San Antonio plated their first two runs of the game in bottom of the fifth frame. With one man down, Juan Zabala and Connor Hollis hit back-to-back singles. After recording the second out, Pereira threw a wild pitch and both runners advanced. Jackson Merrill drove in both runs with a double to right field. The Chanclas trailed 8-2.

Springfield plated their ninth run of the game during the top of the sixth inning. Arquimedes Gamboa began the frame with a single and Redmond reached on catcher's interference. Pages drove in a run with a single to center field. The Cardinals held a 9-2 advantage.

The Flying Chanclas loaded the bases in the eighth inning but failed to score. Facing Jose Martinez, Juan Fernandez and Homer Bush Jr. hit back-to-back singles to load the bases with two men down. Juan Zabala flew out to end the inning.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 9-2

* With the loss, San Antonio falls to 31-35 & 68-67 on the season

* 3rd time allowing 16 hits in a game this season (Last - 7/28 vs. Corpus Christi)

* Bobby Milacki (Chanclas starter): L, 4.0 IP, 9 H, 7 ER, 2 K, 2 HR

* Wilfredo Pereira (Cardinals starter): W, 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, K

* Attendance: 3,547

Prospect Recap

* Jackson Merrill (#2 Padres prospect, #9 MLB): 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB

* Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #60 MLB): DNP

* Jairo Iriarte (#6 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, September 16th

* Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, September 15th

* Nathan Martorella (#10 Padres prospect): 0-3, 2 BB, K, E

* Graham Pauley (#11 Padres prospect): DNP

* Jakob Marsee (#12 Padres prospect): DNP

* Homer Bush Jr. (#13 Padres prospect): 1-4

* Ryan Bergert (#16 Padres prospect): DNP

* Marcos Castañon (#23 Padres prospect): 1-4

* Tink Hence (#2 Cardinals prospect, #43 MLB): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, Sept. 17th

* Victor Scott II (#4 Cardinals prospect): 2-6, R, SB, K

* Tekoah Roby (#5 Cardinals prospect): DNP

* Pedro Pages (#28 Cardinals prospect): 4-5, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R

* Mike Antico (#29 Cardinals prospect): 1-4, HR, 3 RBI, R, 2 K

* Noah Mendlinger (#30 Cardinals prospect): 2-4, 2 R, SB

The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio will continue their six-game homestand with the Springfield Cardinals on Friday, September 15th. Right-hander Adam Mazur (1-3, 4.64) is scheduled to pitch for the Flying Chanclas. Right-hander Connor Lunn (7-6, 4.68) is scheduled to pitch for the Cardinals. Friday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.