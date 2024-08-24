Wind Surge Power Through Rain Delay for Tenth Inning Victory Over RockHounds

MIDLAND, Texas-The Wichita Wind Surge took down the Midland RockHounds 2-1 in 10 innings at Momentum Bank Ballpark. Wichita prevailed in a game that saw phenomenal pitching and a half-hour rain delay, and they've now won twice in extras in their last three games.

Christian MacLeod kept the game close by giving up only two hits through the first five innings of the ballgame. Counting the first out in the bottom of the sixth, the southpaw pitcher retired 11 straight batters.

Denzel Clarke broke that streak by reaching on a seven-pitch walk; he stole second base and hurried to third after an error on the throw. In the next at-bat, Clarke came home on a wild pitch for the game's first run.

Noah Cardenas, the ninth man and designated hitter in the Wind Surge lineup, cracked a line drive home run, his fifth of the year, out to the left field bullpen to tie the game 1-1 in the top of the eighth. The long ball was only the second hit of the night for Wichita.

After both teams put up singles in the ninth, and Clarke swiped second for the second time in the home half, a 30-minute rain delay occurred. Once the game resumed, Taylor Floyd struck out Daniel Susac to put the Wind Surge and RockHounds into extra innings for the third time in five contests.

Jorel Ortega lofted an RBI double out to the left field corner to bring home Kyler Fedko in the top of the 10th. In a game with minimal hits, Ortega tallied a pair, becoming the only batter to do so across both sides. A 1-2-3 bottom of the 10th secured the Wind Surge win in extra innings.

Floyd is back to an equal record at 4-4 with the victory, supplying two frames of one-hit baseball with a strikeout in the game's final two innings.

The Wind Surge finish their series with the Midland RockHounds tomorrow, Sunday, August 25, at 1:00 PM. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

