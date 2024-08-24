Tulsa Strands 12 Runners in Sixth Straight Loss

August 24, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Springfield, MO - The Tulsa Drillers earned their most hits of the week on Saturday against the Springfield Cardinals but scored just one run. The Drillers out-hit the Cardinals 10-9 and failed to score more than one run as they ended the night 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 on base in the 4-1 loss at Hammons Field.

The loss brought the Drillers losing streak to six games, matching their longest losing streak of the season that occurred May 3-9. It was also Tulsa's fifth loss to Springfield in their six-game series.

The Drillers fell behind in the second inning when Springfield scored two runs on an RBI double from Noah Mendlinger and a sacrifice fly.

The Cardinals drove in their third and fourth runs in the fifth and sixth innings, as both runs scored on RBI doubles.

Tulsa's offense once again struggled to score but earned eight hits against Cardinals starting pitcher Max Rajcic. The Drillers lone run came in the fourth inning on an RBI single from Donovan Casey.

Tulsa managed to load the bases without earning a hit in the eighth inning on catcher interference and two walks. Springfield turned to their closer Matt Svanson, who entered Saturday 22-for-22 in save opportunities. Svanson needed seven pitches to record two outs on a strikeout and a groundout.

Tulsa earned a leadoff single to begin the ninth, but Svanson retired the next three batters in order to remain perfect with his 23rd save.

INSIDE THE GAME

*The four Springfield runs were charged to Drillers starting pitcher Chris Campos as he received his second loss with Tulsa. Campos completed 5.2 innings, with the four runs coming on eight hits and two walks. He also finished with two strikeouts.

*Damon Keith led the Drillers with three hits. It was his fourth game with three or more hits this season.

*Kelvin Bautista and Michael Hobbs combined to hold Springfield scoreless for the final 2.1 innings, and each hurler recorded two strikeouts.

*Noah Miller finished with two hits to record his third multi-hit game with Tulsa.

*Center fielder Jose Ramos kept the Cardinal fifth run from scoring in the sixth inning by throwing out Jeremy Rivas at the plate.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and Cardinals will meet for the final time in the regular season in game six of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at Hammons Field and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

Tulsa - LHP Jackson Ferris (0-1, 0.66 ERA)

Springfield - TBA

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.