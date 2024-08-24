Missions Snap Riders' Three-Game Win Streak, Beat Frisco 9-3

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the San Antonio Missions 9-3 on Saturday evening from Riders Field.

Frisco (27-23, 71-48) snagged an early lead in the bottom of the second inning against San Antonio (23-26, 54-63) starter Austin Krob (4-10). Josh Hatcher singled to open the inning, advancing to second on a fielding error on the center fielder. He later scored on a balk, giving the Riders a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the third inning, the Missions took the lead on a three-run homer by Cole Cummings to make it a 3-1 lead for San Antonio. The homer marked just the fourth allowed by Emiliano Teodo (5-4) in 19 starts with the RoughRiders.

Teodo finished after 3.0 innings, allowing three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three.

Josh Sborz, on his second rehab assignment with the RoughRiders this season, took over in the fourth. The righty picked up the first out but allowed three runs on one hit, a walk, and a hit by pitch before exiting the game. Cummings highlighted the four-run frame with a two-run double off Bryan Chi and later scored the final run of the inning to give the Missions a 7-1 advantage.

In the top of the sixth, Chi struck out the first batter he faced. He was charged with one earned run on three hits and two walks across 2.0 innings. San Antonio notched one run on no hits and stranded the bases loaded against Seth Clark. The lefty issued two walks and hit two batters with Ripken Reyes driving in a run on a bases loaded hit-by-pitch, pushing the San Antonio lead to 8-1.

In the home half of the seventh inning, Cody Freeman reached on an error and later scored on an RBI single by Aaron Zavala.

Leading 8-2 in the top of the eighth inning, Joshua Mears belted his second homer in as many days. The solo shot chased Clark from the game and made it a 9-2 lead for the Missions. Ricky DeVito entered in the eighth and allowed just one hit across 1.2 shutout innings in which he fanned three.

Maximo Acosta led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a double to left before scoring on a two-out RBI single by Cooper Johnson. The single pushed Johnson's hitting streak to nine games. The Riders stranded two against David Morgan, losing 9-3.

The Riders managed just five hits in the loss with each coming from different players. Acosta logged the lone extra-base hit with a double as Johnson and Zavala picked up the only RBI.

The RoughRiders conclude a six-game set against the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres) at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, August 24th. The Riders will turn to LHP Kohl Drake (0-1, 27.00) against RHP Henry Baez (3-0, 2.22) for the Missions.

