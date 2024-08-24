Naturals Edge Travs Behind Homers

August 24, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - A pair of home runs stood up for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in a 2-1 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday night. Josh Lester and Diego Hernandez hit the solo shots with the Travs only answering with a single run in the fifth inning. Steven Zobac was the winner for the Naturals going six innings while Beck Way threw the final two frames to collect a save. Arkansas had chances early but went 0-for-8 when hitting with runners in scoring position.

Moments That Mattered

* Lester's homer in the fourth opened the scoring and came at the end of a 12 pitch at-bat.

* Jake Anchia doubled leading off the fifth and got around to score on a pair of fly balls as the Travs cut it to a one-run game but got no closer.

Notable Travs Performances

* LHP Garrett Davila: 2.2 IP, 2 K

* RHP Jimmy Joyce: 2 IP, 2 K

News and Notes

* Jared Oliva extended his hitting streak to seven.

* Garrett Davila has not allowed a run or a hit in his past eight outings.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday with RHP Michael Morales (2-1, 4.60) making the start against RHP Ben Kudrna (1-2, 4.39). It is Operation: Military Appreciation and a Family Sunday and kids run the bases after the game. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

