Springfield Pushes Win Streak to Seven
August 24, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (70-49) won their seventh straight game and moved to a season-best 21 games over .500 with a 4-1 win on Saturday night. The Cardinals never trailed, despite being outhit 10-9.
Decisions:
W: Max Rajcic (10-9, 4.38)
L: Chris Campos (1-2, 3.52)
S: Matt Svanson (23)
Notables:
Max Rajcic went 6.0 IP, 8 H, ER, BB, 4 K.
The Cardinals ripped four doubles in the game, three of which drove in runs.
In the first five games of this series against Tulsa, Springfield starting pitching has turned in this combined line: 31.0 IP, 21 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 9 BB, 29 K. That's a combined ERA of 0.87 from Brandon Komar, Tink Hence, Alex Cornwell, Quinn Mathews and Max Rajcic.
Matt Svanson inherited the bases loaded with one out in the top of the eighth but escaped the jam. He went 1.2 innings while locking down his Texas League-leading 23rd save of the year.
On Deck:
Sunday, August 25: SPR TBA vs TUL LHP Jackson Ferris (0-1, 0.66)
Ultimate Kids Day: Postgame Catch on Field, MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases, Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, Tulsa Drillers Hornsby appearance
Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, KYCW (Local) and MiLB.TV
