Early Power Surge Sends CC to Victory

August 24, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO - Home runs by Miguel Palma, Zach Cole, and Brice Matthews helped the Hooks to 10 runs before the start of fifth Saturday night, resulting in an 11-7 win over the Sod Poodles at Hodgetown.

Corpus Christi notched six of those runs on eight hits in the fourth. Colin Barber opened and closed the big inning with a double and a two-out RBI single. Base hits by Palma and Jeremy Arocho bookended a sac fly from Luis Baez as the Hooks built a 6-1 lead. Cole and Mathews, both homering for a second consecutive game, followed with back-to-back big flies for a seven-run edge.

Matthews now has 14 home runs on the season, with seven coming in his last 19 games. Cole is 10-for-32 (.313) with five doubles and three home runs in seven games on the road trip.

Tommy Sacco Jr. extending his season-long hitting streak to nine games with a two-out RBI triple in the third.

Palma erased a 1-0 deficit in the second by clubbing a two-run home run onto the right-field berm, his third Double-A dinger of the season.

Following his three-hit day Thursday, which included a double and a home run, Luis Baez went 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI.

Alimber Santa, throwing 30 of 49 pitches for strikes, held Amarillo to one unearned run over 2.2 innings. Ethan Pecko, pitching a day shy of his 22nd birthday, picked up his first Double-A win by striking out five against one run, one hit, and one walk in 3.2 frames.

The Sod Poodles rallied for five runs in the eighth and ninth, but Tyler Guilfoil notched back-to-back strikeouts to end the game, leaving the tying run on deck.

