Wind Surge No Match for Naturals' Five-Run Scoring Stretches

June 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Wichita Wind Surge got tagged for two separate five-run frames in a 13-5 defeat to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. The loss puts the Wind Surge at 1-10 on the season on games that take place on a Friday.

Kyler Fedko blasted a two-run home run over the left-center wall in the top of the second inning. His first round-tripper of the season left the bat at 107 MPH and went 437 feet. The Naturals tied the game on a bases-loaded walk and an RBI single up the middle by Kevin Padlo in the bottom halves of the second and third frames.

While Northwest Arkansas put men everywhere in the second, Wichita did the same in the top of the fifth. Tanner Schobel singled home Luke Keaschall after a fly ball dropped in right field, while Aaron Sabato smoked a sacrifice fly to center field to allow Jake Rucker to tag up and score for a 4-2 Wind Surge lead.

Seven men came to the plate for Wichita in the top of the fifth, so, naturally, the Naturals batted around one through nine in the bottom half of the frame to plate five runs on two singles, a pair of doubles, and a triple. Rucker singled home Fedko in the top of the sixth for the Wind Surge.

Five runs in an inning is a tall task, but Northwest Arkansas climbed that summit again after the stretch in the home half of the seventh on three hits, including a Tyler Tolbert three-run home run to left. One more run followed for the Naturals on a force-out one inning later, while the Wind Surge put a man in scoring position before being sent down in the ninth against a 13-5 final.

Pierson Ohl dropped to 3-4 in 2024 after surrendering 10 earned runs (seven earned) on eight hits and three walks opposite two strikeouts in piggyback relief of Marco Raya.

