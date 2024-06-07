Frisco Engineers Second Straight Shutout

June 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Liam Hicks hit two home runs and Nick Krauth cruised for six innings as the RoughRiders knocked off the Hooks, 8-0, before 5,835 fans Friday night at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks had won seven of nine before being blanked in back-to-back games.

Hicks totaled four RBIs over his first three at-bats as Frisco quickly staked itself to a 6-0 lead. The Riders added two in the fifth before being shutout down by Corpus Christi reliever Joey Mancini.

For the second time in as many Double-A appearances, Mancini delivered four innings of shutout baseball. The 23-year-old out of Boston College set down 12 of 14 Frisco batters, lowering his ERA to 2.15 in 37.2 innings over 11 outings on the year.

Zach Cole reached base three times, upping his batting average to.306 in 14 games for Corpus Christi.

Collin Price provided the lone Hooks extra-base hit, a double in the fourth.

