Cards on Wrong Side of Pitchers' Duel, Fall 2-0

June 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Trent Baker and Leonardo Taveras allowed just one earned run but the Cardinals fell on the wrong side of a pitchers' duel in a 2-0 loss to the Arkansas Travelers in game four of their six-game series on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Cards and Travs have split the first four games this week in North Little Rock, and Springfield's lead in the North Division is back down to a half game.

Decisions:

W: Juan Mercedes (3-2)

L: Trent Baker (3-4)

S: Troy Taylor (6)

Notables:

The Cardinals out-hit Arkansas 5-4, and Noah Mendlinger collected two hits for Springfield in his 4th start this season at shortstop.

Trent Baker made his best start of the season for the Cardinals, allowing just 1 R on 4 H over 5.2 IP with 4 K.

Leonardo Taveras had a nice bounce back outing for Springfield allowing an unearned run over 2.1 IP.

The Cardinals looked prime to take the lead in the 3rd inning, but Nathan Church was robbed of extra bases on a diving play in right field by Grant Witherspoon with runners on 2nd and 3rd and two outs.

Neither team scored until the 6th

The Cardinals lowered their ERA through the first 10 games of their 12-game trip to 2.69.

Springfield was shut out for the 3rd time this season.

On Deck:

Saturday, June 8: SPR RHP Max Rajcic (5-4, 6.13 ERA) vs ARK RHP Blas Castano (0-2, 2.81 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com and MiLB.TV

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.