Hicks, Pitching Staff Lead Frisco in Thumping of Hooks

June 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders shut out the Corpus Christi Hooks for a second-consecutive night, winning 8-0 on Friday night from Whataburger Field.

Frisco (36-19) has now thrown 21.0 consecutive scoreless innings extending back to game two of the series on Wednesday. Starter Nick Krauth (5-2) was strong over his six innings, allowing just five hits while striking out six and walking one. Ricky DeVito, Seth Clark and Andy Rodriguez then all threw one scoreless inning of relief to complete the shutout.

At the plate, Frisco scored in each of the first five innings with Liam Hicks pacing the Riders offense with a pair of home runs, his first multi-home run game of his professional career. His first, a solo shot, came in the first inning to make it 1-0.

In the second, Hicks smacked an RBI single up the middle and Frainyer Chavez double home a run for a 3-0 lead. Chavez collected three hits on the night for his fifth multi-hit game during his seven-game hitting streak.

Keyber Rodriguez continued the homer barrage in the third with a solo blast of his own before Hicks hammered a two-run shot in the fourth to increase the lead to 6-0.

The Riders added two more runs in the. fifth when Rodriguez scored on a wild pitch and Geisel Cepeda drove in another run with a fielder's choice.

Corpus Christi (21-34) starter Michael Knorr threw 3.2 innings, allowing six runs, in the loss.

Frisco has now won 11 of their last 13 games and leads the Texas League South by 4.0 games with 14 games remaining in the first half.

Next, the RoughRiders continue their six-game series with the Hooks at 7:05 p.m. on Sunday, June 8th from Whataburger Field. RHP Dane Acker (2-1, 3.16) takes the ball for the Riders against RHP Miguel Ullola (3-3, 4.89).

