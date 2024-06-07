Naturals Dust Wind Surge 13-5 Friday

June 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS -- The offense exploded for 13 runs and 15 hits in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (24-31) 13-5 victory over the Wichita Wind Surge (22-33) at Arvest Ballpark on Friday night. Tyler Tolbert hit a three-run homer in the seventh while six players had multi-hit games as the Naturals posted a season-high in runs. The two teams continue their series on Saturday with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch.

The Wind Surge got on the board first with a two-run homer in the second inning off NWA starter Tyson Guerrero, but the Naturals scored runs in the second and third to even the game. Wichita took a 4-2 lead in the top of the fifth, but the Naturals put together a big inning in the bottom of the frame for their first lead of the night.

Tyler Tolbert running to first in a game at Arvest Ballpark in June of 2024Tommy Raymond

Nine hitters came to the plate in the bottom of the fifth, starting with Tolbert who reached on an error. From there, Peyton Wilson tripled to score Tolbert and Josh Lester's one-out double tied the game, bringing home Wilson. Kevin Padlo singled to score Lester, giving the Naturals a 5-4 edge. Diego Hernandez reached on a fielder's choice and Dillan Shrum ripped a double to center, bringing home both Padlo and Hernandez to make it a 7-4 game.

Wichita scored in the top of the sixth, but another five-run inning in the bottom of the seventh, highlighted by Tolbert's 406-foot, three-run homer, extended the Naturals lead to 12-5. Luca Tresh drove in the final run of the game in the bottom of the eighth, capping the scoring in a 13-5 win for NWA to stop a three-game losing streak.

The Naturals and Wind Surge continue their series on Saturday night with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch with RHP Eric Cerantola (2-2, 2.41) taking the mound against Wichita RHP Andrew Morris (0-1, 2.38).

Fans can catch all the action with the Voice of the Naturals, Shawn Murnin, on the Bally Live App, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv. You can also listen to the radio call at www.nwanaturals.com or on the MiLB app.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.