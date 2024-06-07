Father's Day Homestand Begins Tuesday, June 11th

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Tuesday, May 14th for their fifth homestand of the 2024 season. The Missions will be hosting a six-game series against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros affiliate) from Tuesday, June 11th until Sunday, June 16th.

Tuesday, June 11 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

AARP Two Dollar Tuesday - Fans can purchase bullpen reserved, outfield reserved and berm tickets for just $2. Domestic draft beers and sausage wraps will be $2. Bill Miller Sweet Tea and pizza slices from Sofia's will also be $2. AARP members can receive two half-priced box seat tickets for this game.

Wednesday, June 12 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Daisy Cares Pet Food Drive - Through a partnership with Circle K and Daisy Cares, fans who donate pet food or supplies at Wolff Stadium will receive a ticket to a future Missions game!

Thursday, June 13 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks- 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Taco Bell Value Night - Fans can purchase discounted tickets. At the game, enjoy $2 domestic draft beers, sodas, and Hot Dogs.

Flying Chanclas - The San Antonio Missions will take the field as their Flying Chanclas alter ego.

Friday, June 14 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks- 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Nolan Ryan Jersey Giveaway - Courtesy of McCombs, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Nolan Ryan Missions jersey inspired by his time with the Texas Rangers!

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

Saturday, June 15 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond - The Missions will take the field wearing Marvel-inspired jerseys.

Postgame Fireworks - Fans can stay after the game and enjoy the best fireworks display in town!

Jersey Auction - The on-field jerseys will be autographed and auctioned off after the game.

Texas Lottery Lucky Row - One lucky row will receive free lottery tickets courtesy of the Texas Lottery (Ages 18+).

Sunday, June 16 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks - 6:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Father's Day - Come celebrate Father's Day with the San Antonio Missions!

Pregame - Courtesy of Wellcare, kids and dads will be allowed to have a pregame catch on the field.

Postgame - Kids and dads will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

