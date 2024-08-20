Wind Surge Kept Silent in Series Opener by RockHounds

MIDLAND, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge went down quietly in a 3-0 shutout loss to the Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark. Wichita was hitless for the final seven innings, with just three men reaching over that span on a walk and a pair of hit-by-pitches.

Cory Lewis struck out four RockHounds hitters his first time through the lineup. He'd finish the night with seven K's, marking the third straight start that he has met that mark with the Wind Surge.

Jordan Groshans pushed a sacrifice fly to center field to score Nick Kurtz, who made his Double-A debut for the hosts, from third in the bottom of the fourth, though Ben Ross would throw to third after Kurtz crossed the plate to retire Shane McGuire for a double play.

The RockHounds loaded the bases on a trio of free passes after the stretch in the home half of the seventh, then Jeremy Eierman drew the fourth to improve the Midland lead to 2-0. Caeden Trenkle pushed a sacrifice fly out to right field for the second run of the frame. While the following batter, Denzel Clarke, walked on five pitches to put men aboard everywhere again, the score would remain in reach for Wichita at 3-0, heading into the eighth after a flyout to center.

In the eighth and ninth innings, the Wind Surge would go six up and six down on the way to being shut out for the fifth time this season in the series opener.

Lewis dropped to 1-3 in Wichita after the loss in his second Double-A quality start of six innings of one-run baseball on five hits with an earned run and those seven strikeouts.

