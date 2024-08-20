Sod Poodles Slug Way to Series Opening Win

August 20, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO - The Sod Poodles struck for six home runs in an 11-6 victory over Corpus Christi Tuesday night at Hodgetown.

The Hooks rallied for three in the eighth to make it an 8-6 affair before Andy Weber provided Amarillo with insurance via a three-run homer in the home half.

Among the 10 Corpus Christi hits, Zach Cole accounted for a pair of doubles. Cole, who scored in the third thanks to a two-out single from Tommy Sacco Jr., has extra-base hits in each of his last three games, going 6-for-16 (.375) with five doubles and one home run.

Two-baggers by Logan Cerny and Pascanel Ferreras handed the Hooks their second run in the fourth.

Corpus Christi was kept at bay until Rolando Espinosa went deep to start the seventh.

Thanks to four walks, including a bases-loaded free pass by Brice Matthews, the Hooks managed a three-spot in the eighth. The lone hit was an RBI single by Austin Deming.

Sacco and Price each reached base four times, courtesy of two singles and two walks. Sacco is batting .476 with five extra-base hits over the course of a five-game hit streak. Price has hit safely in eight of his last nine games for a .371 average in that span.

