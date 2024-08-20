Springfield Stuns Tulsa with Rotondo Walk-off Slam

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (66-49) emerged from the depths of defeat with a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth with two outs. Chris Rotondo launched his first Double-A home run, a walk-off slam to left for a 9-6 victory.

W: Wilfredo Pereira (5-1)

L: Lucas Wepf (4-3)

Brandon Komar went 5.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K in just his second loss this season.

Bryan Torres committed an error in the second inning, snapping a stretch of 29 straight games without an error.

Torres would single in the Cardinals' first run in the fourth and later in the inning score from second on a wild pitch.

Torres tallied his sixth straight multi-hit game with a three-hit performance.

Chris Rotondo's walk-off grand slam was Springfield's second grand slam this season. The last walk-off grand slam by the Cardinals was on July 16, 2018 by Johan Mieses against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

Wednesday, August 21: SPR RHP Tink Hence (4-3, 2.84) vs TUL RHP Carlos Duran (0-2, 1.99)

