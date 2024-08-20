Fan Wins $10,000 at RoughRiders Game

August 20, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - One lucky Frisco RoughRiders fan walked away from the game $10,000 richer courtesy of Axis Custom Pool's Splash for Cash promotion and a Luis Mieses solo home run on Friday night.

New for the 2024 season, the home-half of the third inning at Riders Field is dubbed the Axis Custom Pools Splash for Cash Inning. If a RoughRiders player hits a home run into the Lazy River during the bottom of the third inning, a preselected fan walks away with $10,000. The promotion began on Friday, May 24th and Friday's winner was the first ever.

"I'd like to thank JPAR Real Estate, Axis Custom Pools, and the Frisco RoughRiders for such an amazing night," said Friday night's Splash for Cash winner Daniel Butbul. "Of course, Luis Mieses, what a night with those 2 home runs! You earned a lifelong fan!"

A veteran-owned company headquartered in Anna, Texas, Axis Custom Pools is the Official Pool Builder of the Frisco RoughRiders. Prior to the 2024 season, the company retiled and plastered the Lazy River, giving an elevated look to the most unique view in professional sports.

The Mieses splash hit pulled the Riders to within a run in the bottom of the third inning against Springfield starter Alex Cornwell.

Frisco then tacked on two more runs courtesy of solo home runs from Daniel Mateo and Abimelec Ortiz in the fifth and seventh inning before claiming a 7-5 victory on a second long ball from Mieses, a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The RoughRiders are back home this week against the San Diego Padres affiliated San Antonio Missions. The 6-game series is highlighted by Twisted Tea Rowdy @ The River on Thursday, Classic TV Night on Friday, Baseball in Paradise on Saturday and Touch-A-Truck Night on Sunday, presented by Alpha & Omega Equipment. Fans can enjoy postgame fireworks on Friday and Sunday presented by Fields of Gold and Globe Life, respectively.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, style="box-sizing: border-box; color: #057aff; text-decoration-line: none;">RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

