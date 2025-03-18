Cacique Foods, LLC., RoughRiders Team up for Donation to North Texas Food Bank

FRISCO, Texas - In partnership with Cacique Foods, LLC., the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, are excited to announce their 2024 donation to the North Texas Food Bank and their affinity group SinHambre as a result of the 2024 doubles program. Coupled with the more than $5,000 donation is the news that Cacique will embark upon a second year of partnership to fuel donations to the local food bank.

During the 2024 season, Cacique Foods - the #1 brand of authentic Mexican-style cheeses, chorizos, cremas and salsas in the U.S. and now headquartered in Irving, TX - partnered with the RoughRiders as the sponsor of all home doubles hit by the team. Each of the 108 doubles triggered a $50 donation to the North Texas Food Bank and SinHambre to fight hunger in northern Texas counties.

"Our partnership with the Frisco RoughRiders reflects Cacique's core values of Family, Quality, Integrity, and Authenticity," said Tirso Iglesias, Chief Operating Officer of Cacique Foods. "We are honored to support SinHambre and the North Texas Food Bank, whose daily efforts to distribute meals to Texans aligns with our belief in the power of connection made at the family table."

"We could not do what we do in the fight against hunger without the generous support of our community and vital partners like Cacique," said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of North Texas Food Bank. "With Texas leading the nation in hunger, this support provides much-needed relief to nearly 664,000 North Texans who are food insecure and brings us closer to our goal of a hunger-free, healthy North Texas."

"We are so thrilled to partner with our friends at Cacique to make a difference in the Frisco community and provide support to the North Texas Food Bank and Sin Hambre," said Scott Burchett, General Manager of the Frisco RoughRiders.

